FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is accepting applications for conservation officer recruit positions. Across Kentucky, the department plans to fill 20 positions.

To apply, you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver’s license. Applicants should also either meet education requirements or have experience in a related field.

You must apply online at personnel.ky.gov by October 18 at 8 p.m. EST.

