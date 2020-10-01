FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) has announced the state’s first probable fatality related to vaping.

Dr. Angela Dearinger, DPH Commissioner, said the fatality was a male in his late 20s. Other information is confidential to protect privacy.

DPH reports the fatality of a Kentuckian in its weekly online update of investigations related to e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury (EVALI).

As of today, there have been 48 reports of possible EVALI. There are seven confirmed EVALI cases and 15 pending cases. Two additional cases investigated in Kentucky were residents of other states who were treated in Kentucky hospitals.

The probable case means that someone has a lung injury believed to be caused by vaping, but they also may have other health issues, like the flu or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

For confirmed cases, there is no other possible cause than vaping for the lung disease. A case is pending if the department is awaiting further information to make a determination.

DPH has been investigating reports of EVALI since Sept. 2019.

“We are saddened to announce the death associated with this outbreak,” he said. “To protect public health, we urge Kentuckians – especially young people -- to stop using all vaping products,” CHFS Acting Secretary Eric Friedlander said.

Dearinger said health experts can’t guarantee the safety of any e-cigarette or vaping product. In addition to nicotine, which is an addictive substance, e-cigarette aerosol contains cancer- causing chemicals and ultra- fine particles that cause respiratory problems. The long- term health effects caused by electronic cigarettes or vaping are currently unknown. “Electronic cigarette use is never safe for youth or young adults,” Dearinger said.

A recently enacted federal law raised the minimum tobacco-buying age from 18 to 21.

Find tobacco cessation information and quitting resources here: https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/dmch/hpb/Pages/quit.aspx

