SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet has declared an environmental emergency for the cleanup of a Bullitt County creek after concrete waste was improperly disposed in the creek earlier this month.

Around 225,000 gallons of concrete slurry was released into Blue Lick Creek by Bluegrass Contracting, a company working for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to do pavement work on Poplar Level Road. The slurry killed fish in the stream, covering over two miles of water with a thick sludge.

Division of Waste Management Director Jon Maybriar said the emergency was not declared because the creek had gotten worse over time, but for officials to have the appropriate amount of time, employees and money to fix the issue.

"[The emergency] not to indicate that it is a release of hazardous waste or materials and the public is in danger," Maybriar said. "We're just wanting to allocate resources to properly oversee the cleanup."

Maybriar said the public should not worry about the slurry impacting any drinking water, and that crews are constantly monitoring the pH of the creek.

The restoration process could take a minimum of two to three weeks, and Maybriar said Bluegrass Contracting has created dams and prepared an action plan to restore the stream.

While he did not say whether the release of concrete waste was illegal or not in terms of the company's contract with the Cabinet of Transportation, Maybriar said it was improper disposal that went against the Department for Environmental Protection's environmental performance standards.

The Department for Environmental Protection will host a public information meeting to provide updates on the remediation project in Bullitt County at the Hillview Community Center at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.

