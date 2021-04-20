Kentucky increases capacity for outdoor stadiums, indoor arenas

Stadiums and arenas hosting events with more than 1,000 people will get to increase their capacity to 50%.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Capacity limits in Kentucky are scaling back as the vaccine rollout continues across the Commonwealth.

Stadiums and arenas hosting events with more than 1,000 people will get to increase their capacity to 50%. Gatherings of 1,000 or fewer people will operate at 60 percent.

"This will allow us to get over 7,000 our capacity is 15,304 and that does include the standing room," said Jonathan Lintner, vice president of communications for Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC. "We haven't had a ticket available in this place since the pandemic started which is since the stadium was open."

Lintner said some general admission tickets will go on sale for Louisville City FC season opener that'll kick off on Saturday.

"[Fans] want to be out here and they know that part of that is following the protocols of dealing with the situation that is right now so we really applaud them and how they've helped us through this process too," Lintner said.

Gov. Andy Beshear said he will lift restrictions for almost all businesses and venues if 2.5 million Kentuckians receive at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

During his briefing Monday, though, Beshear said the state may not hits its goal until the end of May or beginning of June at its current vaccination rate. The state's largest vaccination site at Cardinal Stadium had only three of its 28 lanes in use Monday, with the parking lot filled with more cones than cars.

To sign up for an appointment, visit the website at https://uoflhealth.org/louisville-covid-19-vaccinations/.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.