Beshear urges vaccinations amid national shortage of monoclonal antibody treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear released new data Monday, showing more than 2.6 million people in Kentucky are vaccinated.

Of all Kentuckians, 59% are vaccinated, 70% of those 12 and older are vaccinated, and 72% of those 18 and older are vaccinated.

"With everything that we're going through right now, we're focused on not enough people being vaccinated and that's the power of this delta variant," Beshear said. "Getting 70% of a Commonwealth vaccinated against a new virus is a big feat."

The update comes as Kentucky is set to receive fewer doses of the monoclonal antibody treatment that the previous week due to a national shortage.

“We will have at least one monoclonal antibody treatment provider in each of our Area Development Districts, but there’s not going to be enough anywhere,” Beshear said. “If you’re putting off a vaccine to have an infusion, let me tell you, an infusion is much more invasive, and there are not going to be enough of those anywhere in the commonwealth. Get that vaccine.”

The governor also reported 2,075 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths. The test positivity rate is 12.18%.

According to Beshear, August 2021 was the worst Kentucky has seen in terms of COVID-19 case numbers since the start of the pandemic.

