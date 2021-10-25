Kentucky's positivity rate dips below 6%, Gov. Beshear says

During the weekend, Beshear reported 2,078 new COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky reported 544 new coronavirus cases and 23 new deaths on Monday as the positivity rate dropped below 6%, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The deaths remain high and found in younger Kentuckians. Beshear said 58 deaths were reported on both days with many of them being those in the 40-49 demographic. The youngest person reported was a 33-year-old from Kenton County.

Kentucky’s positivity rate currently stands at 5.84% and is falling quickly than anticipated, Beshear said.

Hospitalizations are also on a downward trend. As of Monday, 919 people were hospitalized, 281 in intensive care and 157 were on a ventilator.

Right now, Beshear said the decline is “a very good place to be.”

“We are almost decreasing in cases at the speed that we increased,” he said. “That is a very good sign. Our weekly case numbers are the lowest they have been in 11 weeks. Our efforts to get more and more Kentuckians vaccinated have made a huge difference.”

