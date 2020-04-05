LOUISVILLE, Ky. —

Monday, May 2

3:32 p.m.

Officials with the North Central District Health Department say they have confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 -- two in Shelby County and one in Spencer County. Their district case count stands at 59.

They say three people who were monitored by the health department have been released from isolation.

_________

As of Sunday, May 3rd Kentucky surpassed 5,000 positive cases of coronavirus with current total of 5,130. The number of deaths statewide is 253 Kentuckians.

Governor Andy Beshear says 58,408 Kentuckians have been tested so far.

There has been a problem of people signing up for COVID-19 testing at Kroger sites but not showing up for the appointments, Beshear announced. He says testing is available at sites, particularly in Ashland, Kentucky.

“There are still, coming up this week, spots available in our Kroger partnership,” the Governor said. “For this week, Ashland and the entire area around Ashland, you have a bunch more spots you can sign up for. We want to fill every one.”

“Please take advantage of it,” the Governor said. “Local leaders: Please reach out and push people to come and get tested.”

Gov. Beshear also highlighted other testing options around the state. Information about all coronavirus testing option. Here's a list of available places you can register for.

Click here if you're interested in donating to the Team Kentucky Fund.

Click here if you want to donate to the One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund or apply for help.

