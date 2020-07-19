Kentucky couple who wouldn’t sign isolation order put on house arrest

The form said the isolation order is to “prevent the introduction, transmission and spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus in this state.”

RADCLIFF, Ky. — A Kentucky couple who refused to sign a self-isolation order when one tested positive for the coronavirus said they were placed under house arrest.

Elizabeth Linscott of Radcliff told news outlets she was tested July 11 for COVID-19 because she wanted to visit her grandparents and received a positive result the next day. Linscott said the health department emailed her a form to sign that said she would check in daily, self isolate and let officials know if she has to be treated at the hospital.

The form said the isolation order is to “prevent the introduction, transmission and spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus in this state.”

Linscott said she declined to sign because of one sentence: “I will not travel by any public, commercial or health care conveyance such as ambulance, bus, taxi, airplane, train or boat without the prior approval of the Department of Public Health.”

“I could not comply to having to call the public health department prior if I had an emergency or I had to go pick something up for my child or myself as a necessity and could not wait,” Linscott said.

When she declined to sign the form she said she was told the case would be escalated and on July 16, Linscott said she and her husband were placed under house arrest with ankle monitors.

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said his office was on hand to execute court documents from a Hardin County Circuit Court judge. It was the first time his office executed such an order, he said.