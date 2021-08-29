Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women experiencing power outage

The facility lost power lost power Thursday when a switch gear failed.

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — The Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women is currently without power and air conditioning.

The facility lost power lost power Thursday when a switch gear failed. The Kentucky Department of Corrections said it will take several days to get the part needed to fix the issue.

WHAS11 spoke with the husband of a woman incarcerated at the prison.

"She was crying," Bob Bombart said. "I mean it's that bad. And there's nothing you can do out here to soothe that, what they are going through."

A spokesperson for the Kentucky Department of Corrections provided a statement reading in part, "We have suspended the uniform policy for the women, allowing them to wear t-shirts and shorts. The units have industrial fans running on emergency power. We are providing them with extra ice and bottled water."

