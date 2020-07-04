LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Blood Center and local hospitals are collecting convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from coronavirus.

While there is currently no known treatment for COVID-19, KBC said it is possible that convalescent plasma could provide antibodies to fight the virus.

Anyone who has been diagnosed can donate 14-28 days after their symptoms have resolved and they have had a second COVID-19 test with negative results. Potential donors must provide documentation of their original positive test.

"Kentucky Blood Center is thrilled to be able to assist our hospital partners throughout the state in this cutting-edge medical treatment," said KBC CEO Bill Reed. "Lifesaving is our business and we hope that this treatment option proves to be a new tool in the fight to save COVID-19 patients in Kentucky."

KBC has already collected donations from a recovered patient in Lexington that was transfused to two different patients at Baptist Health Lexington. Anyone interested in donating can visit the registry here.

Potential donors will also complete a blood donation health history questionnaire on the day of donation to qualify for blood donation. The plasma donation takes 1-2 hours.

KBC has two Louisville locations in Middletown and Hillview. Donor center hours have extended through May 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Appointments are encouraged for social distancing. Donors can make an appointment online at kybloodcenter.org or through the phone at 800-775-2522.

RELATED: Louisville mayor encourages blood donation during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: COVID-19 survivors sought for plasma donations as FDA approves potential new treatment

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.