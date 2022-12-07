Kentucky officials add construction management scholarship

You could qualify for one of these scholarships if you attend one of these five state schools.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky officials have introduced a new construction management scholarship for students to attend any of five state schools.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the scholarship is available to students focusing on a four-year construction management degree who attend any of five state schools.

The five schools eligible for the construction management scholarship:

Northern Kentucky University

Eastern Kentucky University

Western Kentucky University

Morehead State University

Murray State University

The limited number of scholarships will be worth up to $59,200 each, ranging from $7,200 to $7,600 per semester.

The offering adds to two existing civil engineering scholarship programs in Kentucky.

State transportation officials say up to 30 new scholarships will be awarded for the 2022-2023 school year to prospective and current college students pursuing civil engineering and engineering technology degrees.

The application deadline is Feb. 1.

