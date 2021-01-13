Kentucky committee approves $300K security contract for AG Daniel Cameron

The contract continues a previous $300,000 contract put in place after 87 people were arrested during a protest at his home in July.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A committee in Frankfort has approved a $300,000 contract to help keep Attorney General Daniel Cameron safe.

The Government Contract Review Committee approved the contract with Greymoor-Devondale Police to provide security at Cameron’s Louisville home.

The contract continues a previous $300,000 contract put in place after 87 people were arrested during a protest at his home in July.

Department of Criminal Investigations Commissioner Greg Wolf said there have been continued threats to Cameron during the Breonna Taylor case.

“We had obviously hoped things would calm down. Unfortunately, as recent as Christmas Eve, we had to ask Attorney General Cameron to leave his residence due to caravans of protesters that we had intelligence were coming to his neighborhood, to his residence, to start a fire.”

The new contract runs through June 30.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.