FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels have made the largest gift in the organization’s history.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday the Colonels made a $1 million donation to the Team Kentucky Fund.

The fund provides assistance to Kentuckians who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you to the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels for once again stepping up and assisting fellow Kentuckians when they need it the most,” Gov. Beshear said. “This generous donation will help Kentuckians with rent, utilities and other needs after they have had their lives turned upside down by this devastating epidemic. I have said repeatedly we will get through this together and the Kentucky Colonels are making that journey easier for some struggling Kentuckians.”

Executive Director Col. Sherry Crose added, “Our trustees decided to take a leadership position with this specific $1 million donation to the Team Kentucky Fund when Gov. Beshear called upon Kentuckians to come together and help provide aid and hope where it’s most urgently needed. Kentucky Colonels are honoring the historic heritage of caring which began with assistance with the Great Flood of 1937.”

Beshear is hoping Kentuckians do their part and donate to the fund. For more information on the Team Kentucky Fund, click here.

