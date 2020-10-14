Kentucky coal miner died, 2nd mining fatality in a week

MADISONVILLE, Ky. — A coal miner working underground in western Kentucky has died after being struck by a coal scoop.
It was the second coal mining death in Kentucky in less than a week and the fourth overall in the U.S. this year.
Kentucky's Energy and Environment Cabinet says 58-year-old Phillip Ramsey was working at the Cardinal mine near Madisonville Tuesday evening when he was struck by the scoop.
Ramsey was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The mine is owned by Warrior Coal, a subsidiary of Alliance Resource Partners.