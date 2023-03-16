Kentucky CHIP expanding coverage for pregnant women

Kentucky Children's Health Insurance Program was created to offer low and moderate income families free healthcare for kids.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky insurance program created for kids is now expanding, offering coverage for pregnant women in the commonwealth as well.

Kentucky Children's Health Insurance Program (KCHIP) was created to offer low and moderate-income families free healthcare for kids.

That can include routine checkups, vaccinations, dental or eye care -- even trips to the emergency room.

Now, starting this year, pregnant women will be included in those eligible.

"Those benefits begin for those pregnant women as soon as they know they're pregnant," Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. "[This is] to make sure they have access to all of the services they may need to make sure they have a healthy child."

