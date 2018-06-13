LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Firefighters have contained the fire at the Kentucky Center for the Arts on Main Street in Louisville.

Main Street remains closed to traffic in that area.

The three-alarm fire was reported just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Units arrived on scene, we did have smoke showing on the roof. We did have a report that there were contractors working on the roof structure which is a metal structure. It is insulating material underneath it. The fire, we do have a fire that is in a confined area between the exterior of the roof and the interior walls and ceiling structure inside the building," fire chief Greg Frederick said.

Repairs were underway on the roof of the building at the time smoke was spotted. The repairs were specifically being conducted on the barrel roof part of the center, that is located above the building's lobby. That work was addressing a roof leak, according to a spokesman Christian Adelberg for the center.

Louisville Fire Cpt. Sal Melendez said a roof contractor was using a metal grinder which caused a spark and led to the fire.

At least 10 fire units were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time. The fire chief said they had crews on the outside and inside working to get to the fire. Frederick said they had to cut open metal panels to access the fire.

Frederick said due to the curved roof, the crews worked with caution.

“Because of the fact that the roof actually curves around several different floors we’re having to go on the fifth floor and the fourth floor. They’ve breached into those concealed spaces we’re trying to control the fire but obviously, it's moving on us," Frederick said.

Everyone did make it out of the building safely.

The Kentucky Center released an official statement Thursday morning:

“The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts sustained considerable damage on Wednesday when a fire started within its arched ceiling above the main lobby. The majority of damage appears to be water, confined mostly to the lobby area. We are currently assessing the damage to the entire facility and will determine when the building will reopen, as well as the impact on upcoming shows and events. Please note that despite the building being temporarily closed, tickets for upcoming performances can still be purchased through our website, www.kentuckycenter.org. We would like to express our sincerest appreciation to the men and women of the Louisville Metro Fire Department for their quick action and professionalism. We will continue to provide additional information once we have completed a full assessment of the situation. The Kentucky Center building, garage and box office will be closed today.”

The Kentucky Center opened in 1983. The center has three different theaters and has a capacity of more than three thousand seats

