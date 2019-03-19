ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Just before 12:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Elizabethtown Fire Department responded to a fire at the Kentucky Cardinal Inn at 642 East Dixie Avenue. Once on scene, the fire quickly spread throughout the majority of the building.

Officials are reporting that there were no injuries as a result of this fire. Due to the extent of the damage, it is likely that the building will be a total loss. The origin of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.

**Video above has been muted and sped up due to the length of the video**

Kentucky Cardinal Inn in Elizabethtown

Google Earth

Click/tap here for a map of the area