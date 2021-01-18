Here are all of the Kentucky residents charged in Capitol riots

At least four Kentuckians have been charged, as well as a University of Kentucky student.

WASHINGTON — As of Monday morning, at least four Kentucky residents have been charged in connection to violent riots at the U.S. Capitol. In addition, a University of Kentucky student is facing charges for her role in the insurrection.

Robert L. Bauer told FBI agents he went to D.C. for a pro-Trump rally with his wife. After the rally, he and his cousin began marching to the Capitol because "Trump said to do so."

Bauer told the FBI he entered to "occupy the space," saying people in the crowd "were angry about pedophiles, the news cycle, and losing their businesses during the lockdown."

According to the criminal complaint, someone called into the FBI's National Threat Operations Center and told agents Bauer posted multiple pictures on Facebook, including one of him inside the Capitol building.

Bauer was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, as well as knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority.

A Louisville man was taken into custody in Cub Run, Kentucky, following his participation in Capitol riots.

Damon Michael Beckley remains in federal custody and will appear in court Jan. 16.

Beckley has been arrested for unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capital grounds.

Chad Barrett Jones of Nelson County was arrested in Louisville Saturday after he was identified by authorities following a tip on Jan. 8.

Investigators said Jones was allegedly part of the crowd that violently stormed the Speaker's Lobby during the riot. Video footage from inside the Capitol showed Jones among a crowd trying to breach the barricaded door that connects to the House of Representatives chambers.

Jones’ charges include assault on a federal officer, certain acts during a civil disorder, destruction of government property over $1,000 and obstruction of justice.

Elizabethtown native Michael Sparks has been charged with unlawful entry, disorderly conduct and obstructing law enforcement for his role in the riots.

An affidavit says an anonymous source called the FBI's tip line and said Sparks was one of the first people to climb through a broken window into the Capitol building.

Screenshots from Sparks' social media accounts show him saying, "A new dawn is coming. Be ready. Just pray and trust in the Lord." The FBI also found screenshots from news sources showing Sparks inside the building.

A West Virginia native currently attending the University of Kentucky is the latest to face charges for her role in the insurrection at the Capitol.

Gracyn Courtright is being charged with theft of property, entering a restricted building and engaging in disruptive conduct after FBI agents identified her from pictures and videos on her social media accounts.

Federal investigators are continuing to go through tips and social media. Anyone with photos or videos that may help the FBI, are asked to turn in that evidence here.

This story will be updated as more information is presented.

