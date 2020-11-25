Kentucky bourbon makers collaborate to help restaurants, hospitality workers

All the proceeds from the bourbon will benefit local restaurants and the hospitality industry.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Restaurants in Kentucky have been scrambling since new restrictions took away indoor dining.

With so much uncertainty and constant changes— a local bourbon maker is trying to ease the burden the hospitality industry is facing with a new initiative.

Bourbon is a way of life here in Kentucky and Maker's Mark looks to pour hope back into Louisville with its new commUNITY bourbon.

Valerie Netherton the senior marketing manager at Maker's Mark said when the call went out to local and national restaurants about joining the flavor profile of this intense 37 spice blend bourbon many were happy to comply.

“We kept coming back to this name community so it’s so symbolic of the community in and of itself its people from different backgrounds and viewpoints and different tastes,” Netherton said.

The bourbon giant paired up with the Lee Initiative, a nonprofit who at the beginning of the year was running a mentorship program.

When the lockdown happened, they put that program on hold and knew they needed to help local restaurants instead.

The main program right now is COVID Relief which centers are giving micro-grants to restaurants across Kentucky, particularly Louisville

It allows for these accounts to open up and create meals so that the hospitality folks that have either had their hours reduced or have been laid off can come there and get a meal and essentials that they need.

There is only a limited 7,600 bottles of this community bourbon around the country.

Click on the Lee Initiative to find out where and when the commUNITY bourbon is being sold or if you want to donate to the relief fund.