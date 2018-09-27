LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's bourbon distilleries turned up the pace of production again last year, boosting overall inventory to 7.5 million barrels of aging whiskey - the highest volume since 1972.

Distillery expansions have the industry on a trajectory toward even more production, but an industry leader says trade disputes in key overseas markets remain a threat to bourbon producers.

The Kentucky Distillers' Association released 2017 production and inventory figures, compiled from state Department of Revenue data.

KDA said Thursday the report shows overall spirits production surpassed 1.7 million barrels for the second time since 1968. Most of the production was bourbon.

KDA President Eric Gregory says bourbon makers remain on a "skyrocketing path," with more than $1 billion in investments expected to come online in a few years.

