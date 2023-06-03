Frazier History Museum ushers in Kentucky's 231st birthday with celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Happy Birthday Kentucky!
Two-hundred and thirty-one years ago, the Commonwealth of Kentucky was admitted into the Union as the 15th state.
The Frazier History Museum marked the day with a special celebration and guests were given the opportunity to pay what they wished to enter.
They also experienced new features in the Cool Kentucky exhibit, trivia and scavenger hunts.
“Kentucky has been the home to so many things. I mean, a lot of people know it's the birthplace of the happy birthday song. Mildred and Patty Hill, wrote that famous song, published it in 1893. But we also are responsible for I mean, every Corvette in the world has been made in Kentucky since 1981. We've got things from the Corvette Museum here. We've also got, you know, celebration of Tory Merton, who's the first American to row across the Atlantic Ocean, we have her boat on display,” Mick Sullivan, Curator of Guest Experience, said.
Kentucky was originally part of the state of Virginia, and it took 10 constitutional conventions before the territory was finally granted permission to break away.
It was officially granted statehood in 1792.
