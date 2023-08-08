Kentucky sees best year on record for tourism, economic impact

Officials say Kentucky tourism generated $12.9 billion in economic impact and 91,668 jobs in 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last year was a big year for Kentucky tourism, officials are even calling it the best year for economic growth through tourism in the Commonwealth.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that last year was the best year on record for Kentucky tourism, with $12.9 billion generated in economic impact and 91,668 jobs.

According to state officials, the record-breaking year saw visitation surpass even pre-pandemic volumes.

“Tourism is essential to Kentucky and that is why I have made it a priority to support this industry. It’s thrilling to see our hard work pay off in such a historic way,” Gov. Beshear said. “From horse country and outdoor adventure to history, arts, culture and our world-famous bourbon, Kentucky has a little something for every traveler – but what really sets us apart is the hospitality and kindness of the hardworking Kentuckians in this industry.”

In 2022, 75.9 million travelers visited Kentucky, spending $8.9 billion across the commonwealth, according to a study by Tourism Economics.

More than $937 million in state and local taxes were generated, equating to a $536 tax savings for every Kentucky household.

Lindy Casebier, Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet Secretary, said these investments into Kentucky will continue to pay dividends scross the Commonwealth and impact every community.

“What an incredible achievement for our tourism industry: record-breaking numbers of visitors, jobs and tax revenue in 2022,” Casebier said. “These numbers underscore the economic benefits of tourism and the importance of investing in our local communities."

“We are thrilled to see such a strong return to travel in 2022,” Mike Mangeot, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Tourism, said. “We look forward to building on this momentum as we begin putting the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to work in communities across the state and truly making the most of this opportunity, reaching more prospective visitors than ever before.”

The 2022 numbers surpassed the previous highest record of $11.8 billion in economic impact in 2019, and 91,668 jobs, according to state officials.

