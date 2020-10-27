Kentucky attorney general releases child abuse toolkit to aid prosecutors in cases

The kit will help legal teams with investigations and interviews in an effort to end child abuse in the state.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has released a new Child Abuse Prosecution toolkit aimed at helping prosecutors with child abuse cases.

His office along with Kentucky Youth Advocates teamed up to create the kit which will help doctors, social workers and prosecutors to work together. It’s part of a larger effort in ending child abuse in the state.

Cameron said child abuse cases are often the most complex, so the roadmap can help legal teams with investigations and interviews to help boost cases and get abusers off the street.

“Kentucky being number one for child abuse and neglect is very sobering and it's something that predominates those that are in this room and those that are in the press, and we certainly try to do our part in the AG's office to confront it and hopefully to end it,” he said.

Resources like sample motions, medical release forms and other guides will be up on the attorney general's website.

