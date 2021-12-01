Kentucky attorney general introduces new campaign to end human trafficking

Daniel Cameron said the “Your Eyes Save Lives” educates people about the signs of trafficking.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Human trafficking is more prevalent than we may think, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron is launching a new campaign to end it.

“Your Eyes Save Lives” educates people about the signs of trafficking.

Cameron said in 2020, 136 cases of human trafficking from Kentucky was reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

“Every Kentuckian has a role to play to end the surge in human trafficking to we're launching your eyes save lives campaign to mobilize law enforcement and community leaders to recognize and report the signs of human trafficking,” he said.

UofL Health also announced their Peace Hospital will begin screening for signs of human trafficking when new patients arrive.

The hospital usually treats psychiatric and substance abuse disorders but if they’re able to identify trafficking victims, they can connect them with the right resources.

“We're adding those screening questions to the assessment that we're already doing with the same intention of being able to create those connections for the patients, not just while they're here but also as part of their discharge plan,” Tina Zeller, an activity therapist said.

Some things to look out for include signs of physical abuse – someone working long hours, isolating themselves from others or if they appear to be starving.

For a list of resources about spotting human trafficking or to get someone help, text the word 'HELP' to (502) 582-7290 and we'll send a link directly to your phone.

