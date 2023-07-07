Kentucky attorney general makes moves to defend Senate Bill 150

Recently, a judge temporarily blocked the portion of the law banning gender-affirming care.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is hitting back on challenges to Senate Bill 150.

The broad bill bans gender-affirming care for anyone under 18; bans schools from teaching anything about gender expression, sexual orientation or gender identity; and allows teachers to ignore a student's preferred pronouns.

Recently, a judge temporarily blocked the portion of the law banning gender-affirming care.

Friday, Cameron filed an emergency motion to rescind that injunction saying it harms the children of Kentucky.

Meanwhile, he also released guidance on the law saying the Kentucky Department of Education’s recent interpretation of the bill is flawed “and circumvents the intent of the state legislature.”

He says schools do not have a choice when it comes to making policies about sexuality and concerns over Title Nine violations are unfounded.

The KDE focused on the word “or” in the guidance they released to schools. The statement in the law reads as such:

"(1) If a school council...adopts a curriculum for human sexuality or sexually transmitted diseases, instruction shall include but not be limited to the following:

...

(d) A policy to respect parental rights by ensuring that:

1. Children in grade five (5) and below do not receive any instruction through curriculum or programs on human sexuality or sexually transmitted diseases; or

2. Any child, regardless of grade level, enrolled in the district does not receive any instruction or presentation that has a goal or purpose of students studying or exploring gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation..."

Because of that one word, KDE argues schools are required to teach one of the policies but not both.

In response, Commissioner Jason Glass says Cameron is free to offer his opinions on SB 150 but such matters of interpretation are settled in court.

Glass goes on to say the General Assembly can provide greater clarity in the next legislative session.

Read Glass’s full statement here:

Daniel Cameron is free to offer all the opinions he wants on how SB 150 should be interpreted and his beliefs on whether it conflicts with federal law. However, such matters are not settled by Cameron's opinion - they are settled in court. Additionally, the General Assembly may provide greater clarity in their statute once they gavel into session to correct any errors they may have included.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.