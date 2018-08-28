LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Attorney General Andy Beshear is calling on college students to participate in a human trafficking awareness contest.

The AG held a press conference at the UofL Kent School of Social Work to announce it.

It's open to all high school juniors and seniors to create a logo for the Kentucky Human Trafficking Task Force.

“So, what this contest does is it gets our high school juniors and seniors and our college students engaged. It spreads the word, it creates new people who can recognize and report and ultimately what is is going to do is protect a lot more people out there,” Beshear said.

The winner of the contest will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The deadline is Oct. 8. Click here for more information.

