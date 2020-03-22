LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear says the state has qualified for U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Loan Assistance.

He says small businesses, for-profit contractors and private non-profits anywhere in Kentucky that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply for the low-interest loans.

The SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans can be filled out and filed online by clicking here.

If you need help filling out your applications, officials have also set up a call center for questions. You can call (800) 659-2955 or TTY (800) 877-8339 and by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

If you need to view the SBA’s fact sheet, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED: Kentucky governor's calm demeanor through coronavirus crisis inspires praise, Facebook group

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Growing need for hospital supplies; FDA approves test with 45min results

RELATED: Kroger offering 'appreciation' bonuses to employees during COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Shoppers rush to Kroger early to get essentials

RELATED: Spencer County confirms first case of coronavirus

RELATED: Real-time updates | 67-year-old is third coronavirus-related death in Kentucky, currently 87 confirmed cases in the state

RELATED: FDA approves coronavirus test that produces results in 45 minutes

RELATED: US tourists stranded abroad don't know when they'll return

RELATED: Develop New Albany collaborates with local restaurants to provide relief for service industry workers

RELATED: Walmart hiring for 150K positions to meet demand from coronavirus, giving bonuses to current employees