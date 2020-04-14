LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The meat processing industry is taking a hit by COVID-19 in various parts of the US but not in Kentucky.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says production is not in jeopardy for local companies and the food supply chain is strong.

While the meat industry is being tested by the virus and plants are working overtime to keep workers safe, Quarles seems optimistic.

“The good thing about Kentucky is that our meat processing plants already have a high level of biosecurity even before covid-19 and so a lot of protocols were already in place to help protect employee safety," he said.



Quarles says plant closures in other states could eventually have a ripple effect, but for now the future remains uncertain.

There have not been any permanent plant closures due to COVID-19 in Kentucky.

