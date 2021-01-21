AG Daniel Cameron establishes statewide search warrant task force

The Kentucky Attorney General says the formation of the task force looks to examine the process of securing, reviewing and executing search warrants.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — According to a release, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the formation of a search warrant task force.

The creation of the task force comes to examine the process of securing, reviewing and executing search warrants in the Commonwealth. These types of warrants have received significant attention following the death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed by LMPD officers, who were executing a search warrant at her Louisville home in March 2020.

“We made a promise to Kentuckians that questions and concerns raised about search warrants would be thoroughly considered, and today we’re delivering on that promise by launching the Search Warrant Task Force,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We’ve assembled a group representing every aspect of the search warrant process to conduct a top to bottom review and provide recommendations. Our goal is to establish Kentucky as a national model for how search warrants should be pursued and executed."

In reviewing the search warrant process, Cameron's office says that the task force is asked to consider law enforcement’s role in advancing public safety along with the personal protections guaranteed to US citizens.

The task force will be chaired by the AG's office and consist of 18 members including two representatives of the Kentucky Court of Justice, the chairs of the judiciary committees of both the Kentucky House and Kentucky Senate, the commissioner of KSP, one person appointed by the Kentucky Conference of the NAACP and three citizens appointed by the AG.

Each organization has been asked to submit the names of those who will serve on the task force no later than Feb. 5.

The task force will convene as often as necessary to examine the search warrant process, solicit public input, and develop recommendations.

Meetings will be accessible to the public, consistent with current COVID-19 health guidelines.

The task force is expected to conclude its work no later than Dec. 31, 2021 and it's first meeting will be set in the coming weeks.

