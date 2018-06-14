FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is filing a lawsuit against the drugstore chain Walgreens.

The AG made the announcement Thursday morning in Frankfort.

Beshear said Walgreen's was a distributor and pharmacy and allegedly failed to legally monitor its own operations that shipped large quantities of opioids through Kentucky.

This is the 6th lawsuit like this filed by the AG.

“So many opioids that any reasonable company, certainly any company, that claims they are a healthcare company would know that it was wrong and that it needed to stop,” Beshear said.

Beshear said Walgreens reported revenue of more than $30 billion.

So far Walgreens has not responded to the new lawsuit.



