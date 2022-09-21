How to enter Kentucky's Adopt-a-Highway art contest

Students enrolled in Kentucky public, private or home schools may enter to win.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky students can enter to win a state-wide art contest with an emphasis on helping the environment.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced entries are now being accepted for the 2022 Adopt-a-Highway art contest.

This year's theme for the competition is "Keep Kentucky Clean and Green", according to a KYTC press release.

“The art contest is a time-honored way to show the creativity and skills of our youth while driving a serious message we can all get behind,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.

KYTC has held the contest for over 20 years to increase environmental awareness among children, educate the public about the harmful effects of litter and encourage behaviors that promote a clean environment.

“Trash-free roadsides not only maintain our scenic landscapes, but they also help prevent roadway hazards and environmental impacts,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “The poster contest is a great way to encourage young Kentuckians to take pride in our state while encouraging everyone to do their part to keep Kentucky beautiful.”

Students enrolled in Kentucky public, private or home schools may enter. The contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18.

Winners of each age division earn a $100 gift card while second and third place finishers receive a $50 gift card, according to the press release.

First through third place winners in all age groups will have their artwork featured on social media and prints will be displayed in the Transportation Cabinet’s Conference Center in Frankfort.

Last year, KYTC said nearly 300 students from across the commonwealth submitted artwork.

Entries must be postmarked no later than Oct. 28. The entry form, evaluation criteria and other information for students, parents and teachers are available on the program website.

