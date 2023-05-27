One of Kentucky's only abortion clinics is on the market

The clinic has been closed since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade in June 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the last two abortion clinics in Kentucky is up for sale.

EMW Women's Surgical Center in downtown Louisville was one of the last two places in the Commonwealth where people could get an abortion.

Now, after having its doors closed for nearly a year, the building is on the market.

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade in June 2022, EMW Women's Surgical Center closed its clinic and ceased operations.

Kentucky's near-total abortion ban went into effect after that decision.

Kentucky’s Supreme Court refused to allow abortions to resume in the state, rejecting a request to halt enforcement of a near-total ban on abortion.

