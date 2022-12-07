'I appreciate the court's decision': Kentucky abortion ban reinstated after appeals court sides with AG Cameron

The move comes weeks after the ban was halted while a judge reviewed a lawsuit filed by the ACLU who represented two abortion providers in Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The abortion ban in Kentucky has once again been reinstated after the Court of Appeals has sided with attorney general Daniel Cameron.

This comes weeks after a lawsuit was filed on behalf of Kentucky’s only two clinics, EMW Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood, by the ACLU which halted the ban while a judge reviewed the case.

Abortion rights groups and advocates have argued the state’s abortion bans violate rights to privacy, bodily autonomy and self-determination which they say are outlined in sections one and two in Kentucky’s constitution.

The “Heartbeat Law” restricts abortions around six weeks.

Since the judge granted Cameron’s emergency request, it means the state can enforce abortion bans immediately.

“Today the Court of Appeals granted our motion to have the Kentucky Human Life Protection Act and the Heartbeat Law reinstated in the Commonwealth,” he said. “I appreciate the court’s decision to allow Kentucky’s pro-life laws to take effect while we continue to vigorously defend the constitutionality of these important protections for women and unborn children across the Commonwealth.”

The order also states that it would not limit a medical provider’s ability to protect maternal health in Kentucky.

The ACLU of Kentucky released a statement in regard to the emergency relief injunction.

“Kentuckians deserve better than extremist politicians who will take your bodily autonomy to score cheap political points. We won't stop fighting for your right to make the best decisions for yourself because no person should ever be forced to remain pregnant against their will.”

The organization said abortions would stop immediately at the EMW Women’s Surgical Center for the time being.

The ACLU plans to appeal to the Kentucky Supreme Court on Tuesday.

