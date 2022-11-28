12 Kentucky counties randomly selected for post-election audit

The purpose of the audit, which is required under state law, is to determine if there were any irregularities that took place during the Nov. 8 election.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to safeguard Kentucky's election process, Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced which counties will undergo a post-election audit following the 2022 General Election.

Twelve counties were randomly selected during a livestreamed drawing. Those include Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess and Breathitt counties.

"By doing so, we ensure that your vote matters and that your voice is heard," Cameron said. "This is a responsibility we take seriously."

Officials said that the audits could take two or more weeks depending on the size of the county and if investigators need to look into any issues.

According to Cameron, the state's Election Fraud Hotline received more than 370 complaints regarding the 2022 General Election.

He said it's an increase when compared to the 2020 election and even the 2022 primaries, which had 330 and 295 complaints respectively.

"Each tip we receive is thoroughly reviewed by a prosecutor and, when necessary, is referred to our department of criminal investigations," Cameron said. "Currently, we have three criminal investigations involving the 2022 general election.”

The attorney general did not go into details about those investigations as they are still ongoing.

A similar audit took place following the 2022 primary election. The counties in that audit could not be audited again this election, per Kentucky law.

