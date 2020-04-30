Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear rolled out plans to reopen Kentucky starting May 11. While that may sound like good news to many, protesters say they will still have a rally at the Capitol on Saturday.

Unlike other demonstrations outside the capitol, protesters say they know Governor Beshear will likely not hear them this time. That's because after a couple of demonstrations outside the capitol during Beshear's 5 p.m. news conference, steps were taken to prevent it from happening again.

In fact, the next day sound proofing and caution tape went up preventing demonstrators from getting near that part of the building. Last weekend, that soundproofing proved too weak to prevent jeers from leaking in.

This week, the Governor moved his daily briefings to the National Guard base in Frankfort. Beshear said having it there is an opportunity to show where much of the response work is taking place.

Vocal opponents who were already planning a weekend “Freedom Rally” suggest that the move was no coincidence.

Republican State Representative, Savannah Maddox, spoke on April 15th and is slated to speak at the 'Freedom Rally' on Saturday. She also thinks there’s a connection between the protests and timing of the governor's reopening plans.

“I think that it's no coincidence that he had never mentioned opening up the economy until immediately after the first protest and hearing what the people of Kentucky want," she insisted.

She and others who were already upset with closures are no happier with the announced roll-out plan.

“He is saying I am going to arbitrarily pick that you are free to go here and you are not free to go there. “So his roll-out plan is illegal, unconstitutional, arbitrary and it makes no common sense at all, said Dr. Lee Watts who is organizing Saturday’s event.

Dr. Watts, says he will not require masks be worn and pointed to the Governor setting May 11th as a day it becomes mandatory to wear masks in public. Watts insists that those attending have the liberty to social distance if they choose.

“What we are hoping to accomplish is to send a clear message that the people are not going to allow the governor to continue violating the Kentucky Constitution with his illegal mandates that he is proclaiming.”

The rally's Facebook page suggest that more than 100 will attend but Dr. Watts thinks attendance will be in the hundreds and mirror turnout at rallies in other states.

Other stories on WHAS11 News:

RELATED: Business owners excited to reopen after Beshear gives outline for first phase of Healthy at Work

RELATED: Phase 1: Here's when you can get your dog groomed and when other businesses could open in Kentucky

RELATED: 'When there's no horse show, we're not making any money.' Some fear Kentucky horses could head to the slaughterhouse