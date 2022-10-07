Kentuckiana sees success with Vine Grove Police Department's Narcan vending machine

After Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine at the Vine Grove Police Department was opened last week, it ran out of Narcan much faster than police had anticipated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Narcan is a life saving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose.

A new life-saving initiative is proving itself effective across Kentuckiana.

From last week's unveiling, to now the view is staggering. Vine Grove's Police Chief said just 24 hours after the department opened its new Narcan vending machine, it was completely empty.

It follows a trend making its way across Kentuckiana, officials see as positive.

"Out goal is to be intentional and in the community," Phil Stuckey, executive director of Thrive, said.

The organization oversees the day-to-day operations of two machines distributing Narcan, the exact same medication use by first responders.

Both locations are in Southern Indiana and operate 24-hours a day. The first opened in January in Clark County, followed by the location in Scott County in June.

Stuckey said altogether, the machines have distributed around 4,000 kits this year.

"Just think about the opportunities of people getting that other chance," he said.

Stuckey said not only is there documented proof that the machines have helped save lives, but they also help the way people view treatment for drug addiction.

Teaching people how harm reduction is fighting opioid crisis.

"It's surprising but at the same time comforting to know that people are getting that extra piece of life-saving medication," Stuckey said. "The message that I hope to get across to people is simple: These are human beings too. And they deserve to be treated with unconditional love and kindness."

As for Vine Grove, police received a new shipment Friday. They said they'll continue to refill it at the pace its demanded, for as long as they need to.

