Kentuckiana honors veterans with community events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday, Nov. 11, many Louisville businesses and organizations are honoring veterans with special events to recognize their service and sacrifice.
Friday
MSD's annual Veterans Day Recognition
- 8:30 a.m.
- MSD Central Maintenance Facility
Louisville Metro Sewer District will honor 68 employees who are veterans or currently serving.
Indiana University Southeast (IUS) honors military heroes
- 10:45 a.m.
- Free and open to public
IUS spokesperson Nancy Trafton says the university will host a recognition service at 10:45 a.m. at McCullough Plaza on campus, and a bell-ringing service at 11 a.m.
Bubba's 33 offers free lunches to military heroes
- 4631 Medical Plaza Way Clarksville, Indiana 47129
Clarksville Bubba’s 33 will continue its annual tradition of offering a free meal or raincheck vouchers for veterans and active military. The vouchers are good until May 30, 2023. Veterans and active military must include proof of service.
Veterans Day forum
- 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- The Forum Senior Living Facility
The Veteran’s Day luncheon will have a color guard and ceremonial cutting of the cake with a ceremonial sword.
Mission BBQ Veterans Day Ceremony
- 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- 4607 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Mission BBQ is hosting a ceremony honoring veterans and their families. The ceremony is free to attend.
Saturday
Black Veterans Day Ceremony organized by National Association for Black Veterans
- Greenwood Cemetery
This year’s annual honoring of Black veterans will feature a new flagpole dedication with a formal raising of the flag and wreath presentation at Sgt. Elijah Marrs’ grave. He was a Civil War hero and co-founder of Simmons College.
