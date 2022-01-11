Kentuckiana honors veterans with community events

Local organizations are honoring veterans with special events to recognize their service and sacrifice.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday, Nov. 11, many Louisville businesses and organizations are honoring veterans with special events to recognize their service and sacrifice.

Friday

MSD's annual Veterans Day Recognition

8:30 a.m.

MSD Central Maintenance Facility

Louisville Metro Sewer District will honor 68 employees who are veterans or currently serving.

Indiana University Southeast (IUS) honors military heroes

10:45 a.m.

Free and open to public

IUS spokesperson Nancy Trafton says the university will host a recognition service at 10:45 a.m. at McCullough Plaza on campus, and a bell-ringing service at 11 a.m.

Bubba's 33 offers free lunches to military heroes

4631 Medical Plaza Way Clarksville, Indiana 47129

Clarksville Bubba’s 33 will continue its annual tradition of offering a free meal or raincheck vouchers for veterans and active military. The vouchers are good until May 30, 2023. Veterans and active military must include proof of service.

Veterans Day forum

11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Forum Senior Living Facility

The Veteran’s Day luncheon will have a color guard and ceremonial cutting of the cake with a ceremonial sword.

Mission BBQ Veterans Day Ceremony

12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

4607 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Mission BBQ is hosting a ceremony honoring veterans and their families. The ceremony is free to attend.

Saturday

Black Veterans Day Ceremony organized by National Association for Black Veterans

Greenwood Cemetery

This year’s annual honoring of Black veterans will feature a new flagpole dedication with a formal raising of the flag and wreath presentation at Sgt. Elijah Marrs’ grave. He was a Civil War hero and co-founder of Simmons College.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.