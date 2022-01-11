x
Kentuckiana honors veterans with community events

Local organizations are honoring veterans with special events to recognize their service and sacrifice.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday, Nov. 11, many Louisville businesses and organizations are honoring veterans with special events to recognize their service and sacrifice.

Friday

MSD's annual Veterans Day Recognition

  • 8:30 a.m.
  • MSD Central Maintenance Facility

Louisville Metro Sewer District will honor 68 employees who are veterans or currently serving.

Indiana University Southeast (IUS) honors military heroes

  • 10:45 a.m.
  • Free and open to public

IUS spokesperson Nancy Trafton says the university will host a recognition service at 10:45 a.m. at McCullough Plaza on campus, and a bell-ringing service at 11 a.m.

Bubba's 33 offers free lunches to military heroes

  • 4631 Medical Plaza Way Clarksville, Indiana 47129

Clarksville Bubba’s 33 will continue its annual tradition of offering a free meal or raincheck vouchers for veterans and active military. The vouchers are good until May 30, 2023. Veterans and active military must include proof of service.

Veterans Day forum

  • 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • The Forum Senior Living Facility

The Veteran’s Day luncheon will have a color guard and ceremonial cutting of the cake with a ceremonial sword.

Mission BBQ Veterans Day Ceremony

  • 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • 4607 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Mission BBQ is hosting a ceremony honoring veterans and their families. The ceremony is free to attend.

Saturday

Black Veterans Day Ceremony organized by National Association for Black Veterans

  • Greenwood Cemetery

This year’s annual honoring of Black veterans will feature a new flagpole dedication with a formal raising of the flag and wreath presentation at Sgt. Elijah Marrs’ grave. He was a Civil War hero and co-founder of Simmons College.

