Kentuckiana school wins National Blue Ribbon Award

The only school in our area to win, St. Francis of Assisi administrators says the award is especially validating on the tail end of the pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The past two years have been tough on so many different professions.

As a teacher, student or administrator, it's validating to learn you've been awarded a National Blue Ribbon from the Department of Education.

Only one school in Kentuckiana was given the award, and they're nestled in the Highlands, bumped up against Bardstown Road.

Inside St. Francis of Assisi, the accomplishment isn't taken lightly by the eighth graders. The classroom was preparing paragraphs about what winning the award means on the tail end of an incredibly difficult year.

"Being part of a blue ribbon school means staying confident during hard times," eighth grader Emory Cox said.

"Patience, respect and perseverance we pass on to the school... it shows how much we really work towards excellence, "Ellie Jones said.

"Giving your best when no one else is," Mariah Peterson said. "It means to not only work for your teachers but also work for yourself."

"One that is often dismissed as being wholly benign, has shone through with the aids of vigor, perseverance, and support," Grady Amick concluded.

It's an impressive response to the win, but not unexpected from a group of students who are winning their second blue ribbon while part of this student body.

A blue ribbon is awarded to a school based on overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps.



"We certainly don't see this as an end, but as a beginning," Principal Steve Frommeyer said.



In his tenth year at St. Francis, Principal and is also celebrating his second blue ribbon in his time at the school. A long time educator, he recognizes the significance of this award, especially on the tail end of a pandemic, but gives all the credit to the entire school community.



"We've been through some hard times," he began. "People have still pulled together and stuck with us. I think, you can't underscore the value of people working together and community building in terms of success."



While the celebrations throughout the year will come, right now it's business as usual. Continuing the work to prepare the next generation, hopeful this won't be their last blue ribbon at St. Francis.

"We came together to push through the pandemic, because that's what a family means to us," another 8th grade student said.



Only 24 private schools in the country made the list this year. For more on the award and how schools are judged, you can click this link.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.