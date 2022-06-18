'Love trumps everything': Tens of thousands celebrate Kentuckiana Pride in downtown Louisville

The day's festivities kicked off with a pride parade featuring around 10,000 people showing off their pride.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along with June being pride month, now until June 23rd is officially Pride Week in Derby City.

With that comes many festivities including pride fest which hosted a parade earlier this morning and events throughout the day.

"We're getting rid of the old way of thinking, bringing in a new way of thinking and that's what we have for today," Mark Miles of New Albany, Indiana said.

Pride month is a chance for the world to recognize queer and trans people.

"Showing up, being there for each other, it's what it's all about," Louisville resident Beth Mullins said.

Mark Miles is an ally and says it's important that the community knows they are supported.

"Love trumps everything. So I had to come down here today and to support the movement going on here and let people know that I'm behind them. 100%," Miles said.

Mullins is a lesbian woman who says the love and support she's shown around Louisville on days even outside of pride is what it's all about.

"This is what I needed my whole life, my entire life and I have it right here. I have this community, this family, awesome," she said.

With it being a weekend filled with festivities, people across Kentuckiana say after years of limitations, their just happy to be back together.

"We all needed this right now, especially after the two years we just went through. I think we all needed a moment to get into a safe space," said Taylor Cox, a lesbian woman born and raised in Louisville.

Cox says festivities like these that celebrate LGBTQ+ individuals are what make her feel at ease.

"I feel pride I think is the most safe and welcoming I feel being a lesbian," she said.

Festival goers say for those who aren't ready to come out or who may be in situations that don't allow it, they want to be there for them.

"There's no rush but just know there's people here to support and love you through everything."

Many say their pride goes beyond just a month.

