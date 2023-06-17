Loud and proud | Louisville shows support to LGBTQ community during Kentuckiana Pride

The Louisville Youth Group was one of many organizations and businesses celebrating while showing support to the LGBTQ community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From the sections earmarked for family and kids, to the platform stages local drag queens were strutting down, on Saturday, the lawn of the Big Four Bridge was beaming with Pride.

Kentuckiana Pride Festival leaders estimate 2023’s celebration saw crowds reach 20 to 30,000. It also featured more than 160 vendors and sponsors, including Louisville Youth Group.

They were at Pride for one reason and one reason only.

“Because the queer youth and youth in general is just our future. And the queer youth is just so marginalized and sometimes their voices are not heard, especially by the adults," a board member with Kentucky Youth Group (KYG) said.



Their voices have gotten louder in Kentucky for the last year, as state legislators mulled over and eventually passed into law anti-trans measures in SB 150.

While the law’s future is somewhat uncertain, the Louisville Youth Group said it is reason enough to show up and support queer youth by meeting them where they are.

"It is heartbreaking but also very fulfilling and we are always going to stand behind them. So any bill or legislation that may pass, we're always going to have their backs no matter what,” a KYG board member said.



It was a sentiment expressed by all, for all at Pride.



"For me, I'm here to show our young ones that we're not going to go anywhere. We're here for everybody," Miss KPF 2023, Kassandra Hylton, said.



"We have politicians trying to push us back in the closet, but I refuse to go back in the closet," KPF President Rodney Coffman said.

The day was for celebration and a day for visibility.

