Kentuckiana Pride kicks off Pride Festival with party at Chill Bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It is Pride Month and Louisville is ready to celebrate!

Chill Bar hosted a party to kick off the festivities and celebrations that run through the weekend.

Thursday's celebration featured special presentations by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Deputy Mayor David James. They presented honors with a line-up of drag entertainers from around the community.

People there said events like that are a perfect way for the community to come together and be who they truly are.

"It was my first time coming out was Kentuckiana Pride," Curtis Sunset said. "They was my first pride to ever go to and to be able to see the visibility there, all the LGBTQ people. It was life-changing for me."

Sunset added he has lived all over the world but to come back to Kentucky is amazing. "It's home and I love it here," he said.

The Pride Festival will take place June 17 on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park, and its an all-day event.

The Pride Parade starts at noon on June 17. The parade route will start at Campbell and Market Street in Nulu, go through the Nulu area, and end at the Big Four Lawn at the festival entrance.

