'I think that Louisville supports our community': Record attendance expected at Kentuckiana Pride Festival

"Yeah, we love you Louisville! Yeah, we love Louisville so much. And I think that Louisville supports our community."

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No matter where you find yourself in Louisville, you're bound to feel a sense of Pride.

"Yeah, we love you Louisville! Yeah, we love Louisville so much. And I think that Louisville supports our community," Dayton, Ohio business owner Sabrina Cox said.

What else could bring Haus of Sequins business partners Cox and Katie Stafiniak to make the four-hour trek out here, for Kentuckiana's Pride Festival this weekend.

"If you've ever been to a pride, you want to go to every pride ever. It is the happiest month. It feels like you can truly be yourself without being judged. It's warm, it's happy, it's -- I hate to overuse the word joy but it's just joy," Cox said.

This year marks Kentuckiana Pride Foundation President Rodney Coffman's 22nd celebration.

"The times are changing. They still need to change. A lot is still going on that shouldn't be going on. Unfortunately, until we stand up for our rights and continue to have pride festivals, and be able to celebrate our authentic selves, and live our true lives, we have to do this," Coffman said.

And if this past year has taught us anything, it's that pride grows stronger in the face of opposition.

"Why are we worried about a drag queen? Or someone who's living their life as a trans person? I'm like, let them be themselves. How is that affecting you?" Coffman asked.

Cox said they "have overcome and we will continue to overcome."

"You are so much more than your state and your legislation. And, we are so much bigger," Cox said.

A community of thousands, who plan, not only, to celebrate each other this weekend, but support each other.

"But now we have politicians who are trying to push us back in the closet. And, I'm like, I refuse to go," Coffman said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.