Louisville artists, rising pop stars to take the stage at 2023 Kentuckiana Pride Festival

This year's lineup includes VINCINT, Brooke Eden and Slayyyter. Several Louisville artists will also be performing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — June is fast approaching which means numerous organizations are gearing up to celebrate Kentuckiana's LGBTQ+ community!

On Tuesday, the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation announced the entertainment lineup for this year's annual Kentuckiana Pride Festival.

The festival is Saturday, June 17 on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park.

VINCINT will headline this year's festival at The Stonewall Stage. Brooke Eden, Slayyyter, Morgxn, and Chris Housman are also expected to perform.

Several Louisvile-based artists will also take the Stonewall Stage and Rainbow Stage including The Daddy Sisters, Adam Thomas, Most Wanted and the VOICES of Kentuckiana choir.

Additional entertainers are expected to be announced in the weeks leading up to the festival, officials said.

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now. Ticket prices start at $10.

Festival organizers said money raised during the event will help the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation promote social, economic and health equity of Kentuckiana's sexual and gender minorities.

The Pride Festival kicks off with the annual Kentuckiana Pride Parade at noon. As always, the parade is free to attend.

It begins at Campbell and Market Streets and ends at the Big Four Lawn.

