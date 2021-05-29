x
Shout-out! | WHAS11 sends congrats to Kentuckiana high school seniors

It's been a year unlike no other and through it all, you rose to the occasion.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last year has been a difficult one for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for high school seniors.

It was a big adjustment not seeing each other in-person for those memorable or important moments many before you had the chance to have.

Despite it all, you rose to the occasion and made it a year unlike no other.

Here at WHAS11, we salute your hard work and achievements and wish you the very best in your future endeavors.

PHOTOS | Shout-out to the class of 2021 across Kentuckiana 🎓

1 / 184
Evan Schuley
Evan Schuley, Floyd Central High School in Ind.

If you missed our Senior Shout-Out special, you have another chance to see it on Memorial Day at 9 a.m. 

