LinkedIn launches new 'Career Break' feature to explain gaps in work history

According to the company, 79% of hiring managers say they would hire a candidate with a career gap on their resume, especially if they provide context.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During the pandemic, people across the country were out of work, leaving them with a gap in their job history that some employers could question in the future.

LinkedIn, a career-focused social networking site, has released a new feature to help explain that gap.

"Career Break" now gives users the ability to choose from 13 options explaining their recent gap in employment to potential employers.

According to the networking site, women in the workforce were more prone to career breaks during the pandemic.

LinkedIn said that in January 2022, "70% of career break-related searches and 67% of career break-related posts globally came from female members."

The U.S. Census Bureau said that during the pandemic, women in the 25-44 age group were three times as likely as men in that age group to not be working due to child care demands.

48% of women who said their last career break was due to parental leave said they felt they had to choose between their careers and their children, according to LinkedIn.

"Navigating the transition from a career break back to the workforce can feel overwhelming," LinkedIn's Senior Project Manager Camilla Han-He said.

Han-He said that 60% of people still believe there is stigma around taking a career break.

But that stigma is changing. LinkedIn said in a press release that 79% of hiring managers say they would hire a candidate with a career gap on their resume, especially if they provide context.

