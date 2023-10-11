BlueOval SK offering higher wages in Kentucky, Tennessee

“These new, higher wages are more competitive and in line with the current market,” a BlueOval SK representative said.

GLENDALE, Ky. — Some positions at the BlueOval SK battery plants in Glendale, Kentucky and Stanton, Tennessee are getting a major pay bump.

BlueOval SK is now offering higher wages for maintenance technicians and associate maintenance technicians, ranging from $24 to $37.50 per hour based on experience.

“These new, higher wages are more competitive and in line with the current market,” BlueOval SK Human Resources Director Neva McGruder Burke said. “We are excited to offer great wages and excellent benefits to all of our employees.”

According to a BlueOval SK news release, the company conducted a wage and benefit benchmarking study to determine employee pay and benefits.

The battery plants are currently hiring maintenance technicians and production operators. Pay for those positions will start as follows:

Maintenance Technician – $28.50 to $37.50 per hour based on experience.

Associate Maintenance Technician – $24 to $27.75 per hour based on experience.

Production Operator – $21 per hour

“We created the associate maintenance technician role as a new and great opportunity for people who don’t have the experience to qualify for a maintenance technician position,” BlueOval SK Talent Acquisition Manager Tyler Stegall said. “You’ll gain the experience required to become a maintenance technician at BlueOval SK after working as an associate.”

“We are proud to offer affordable, outstanding benefits, ensuring employees see a long-term career path at BlueOval SK and a high quality of life with their families,” Stegall said.

BlueOval SK will begin onboarding maintenance technicians, associate maintenance technicians, and production operators in Tennessee in October. The onboarding process has already started in Kentucky.

Construction is on schedule at BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, Kentucky and at the BlueOval SK battery plant at BlueOval City in Stanton, Tennessee with production slated to begin in 2025.

Click here to apply now or for more information.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.