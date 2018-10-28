LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — While Jefferson County does not have set hours for trick-or-treating this Halloween, several Kentuckiana communities do.

Please check our list below to see the trick-or-treating hours set for your community.

Kentucky:

Breckinridge County: 5 to 7 p.m. in Hardinsburg

​​Franklin County: 6 to 8 p.m.

Grayson County: 5 to 8 p.m.

Hardin County: 5 to 8 p.m. (6 to 8 p.m. in Radcliff, Vine Grove and Sonora)

LaRue County: 5:30 tp 7:30 p.m.

Marion County: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Lebanon

Meade County: 5 to 8 p.m.

Oldham County: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in La Grange

Taylor County: 5 to 8 p.m. in Campbellsville

Washington County: 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Springfield

Indiana:

Clark County: 6 to 9 p.m. in Clarksville and Sellersburg

Jennings County: 5:30 to 8 p.m. in North Vernon

Jackson County: 5 to 7 p.m. in Seymour

Floyd County: 6 to 8 p.m. in New Albany

Orange: 6 to 9 p.m. in Paoli

Scott: 6 to 8 p.m. in Scottsburg

Washington: 6 to 9 p.m. in Salem

These lists will be updated as more communities release their trick-or-treating times. If you would like to update or add a community's time, please email web@whas11.com.

