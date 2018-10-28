LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — While Jefferson County does not have set hours for trick-or-treating this Halloween, several Kentuckiana communities do.
Please check our list below to see the trick-or-treating hours set for your community.
Kentucky:
- Breckinridge County: 5 to 7 p.m. in Hardinsburg
- Franklin County: 6 to 8 p.m.
- Grayson County: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Hardin County: 5 to 8 p.m. (6 to 8 p.m. in Radcliff, Vine Grove and Sonora)
- LaRue County: 5:30 tp 7:30 p.m.
- Marion County: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Lebanon
- Meade County: 5 to 8 p.m.
- Oldham County: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in La Grange
- Taylor County: 5 to 8 p.m. in Campbellsville
- Washington County: 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Springfield
Indiana:
- Clark County: 6 to 9 p.m. in Clarksville and Sellersburg
- Jennings County: 5:30 to 8 p.m. in North Vernon
- Jackson County: 5 to 7 p.m. in Seymour
- Floyd County: 6 to 8 p.m. in New Albany
- Orange: 6 to 9 p.m. in Paoli
- Scott: 6 to 8 p.m. in Scottsburg
- Washington: 6 to 9 p.m. in Salem
These lists will be updated as more communities release their trick-or-treating times. If you would like to update or add a community's time, please email web@whas11.com.
