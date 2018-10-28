LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — While Jefferson County does not have set hours for trick-or-treating this Halloween, several Kentuckiana communities do.

Please check our list below to see the trick-or-treating hours set for your community.

Kentucky:

  • Breckinridge County: 5 to 7 p.m. in Hardinsburg
  • ​​Franklin County: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Grayson County: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Hardin County: 5 to 8 p.m. (6 to 8 p.m. in Radcliff, Vine Grove and Sonora)
  • LaRue County: 5:30 tp 7:30 p.m.
  • Marion County: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Lebanon
  • Meade County: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Oldham County: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in La Grange
  • Taylor County: 5 to 8 p.m. in Campbellsville
  • Washington County: 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Springfield

Indiana:

  • Clark County: 6 to 9 p.m. in Clarksville and Sellersburg
  • Jennings County: 5:30 to 8 p.m. in North Vernon
  • Jackson County: 5 to 7 p.m. in Seymour
  • Floyd County: 6 to 8 p.m. in New Albany
  • Orange: 6 to 9 p.m. in Paoli
  • Scott: 6 to 8 p.m. in Scottsburg
  • Washington: 6 to 9 p.m. in Salem

These lists will be updated as more communities release their trick-or-treating times. If you would like to update or add a community's time, please email web@whas11.com.

