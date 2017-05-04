Get prepared before severe weather arrives

Here is what the National Weather Service says you should do before, during, and after severe weather to stay safe.

Check the WHAS11 First Alert Stormteam forecast regularly and often to see if your area is in the path of severe weather.

Create a plan: Have a plan in place that includes a spot for you loved ones to meet at in case of a weather emergency. Pick a safe room in your home like a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor without windows. More ideas can be found: https://www.ready.gov/make-a-plan

Practice your Plan: Put your family’s severe weather drill in action regularly so everyone knows what to do if a damaging wind or large hail is coming. Be sure everyone knows where to go when a weather alert is issued. Don't forget your pets, if you can safely retrieve them.

Prepare your home: Trees and branches need to be well trimmed near your house. If you have time, secure loose objects, close windows and doors, and move any valuable objects inside or under a sturdy structure.

Help your neighbor: Encourage other loved ones to prepare for severe weather. CPR training would be good to learn so you can help if someone is hurt.

What to do during severe weather

Stay weather ready: Keep listening to the WHAS11 First Alert Stormteam to stay updated about severe weather and any watches and warnings that are issued.

At Your House: Proceed to your secure weather location (basement, safe room, interior room, tornado shelter) if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued in your area. Damaging winds, large hail, or even a tornado may be approaching. Take your pets too, if time and safety allows.

At your workplace or school: Keep away from windows if a severe weather warning is issued, damaging winds, large hail, or a tornado is approaching. Stay away from large open rooms like cafeterias, gymnasiums or auditoriums.

Outside: Go inside a sturdy building immediately if severe thunderstorms are approaching. Do not seek shelter near a tree. Standing under a tree also put you at a greater risk of getting struck by lightning.

In a Vehicle: Being in a vehicle during severe weather is safer than being outside; however, drive to closest secure shelter if there is enough time.

What to do after severe weather

Stay Informed: Continue to listen to the WHAS First Alert StormTeam to stay updated about severe weather watches and warnings.

Contact your family and loved ones: Get in touch with your family and friends and let them know you're OK.

Assess damage: After you are sure the severe weather has ended, check your property for damages. Contact local authorities if you see power lines down. Stay out of damaged buildings.

Help your neighbor: If you see someone is injured and you are properly trained, if needed, provide first aid to them until emergency responders arrive.

Here is what the National Weather Service says you should do before, during, and after severe weather to stay safe.

© 2018 WHAS-TV