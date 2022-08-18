Kentuckian wins $225,000 in Cash Ball lottery

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the Cash Ball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was purchased in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville, check your Cash Ball tickets!

One lucky ticket sold in the River City matched all four winning numbers and the Cash Ball to win the game's top prize of $225,000.

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the Cash Ball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was purchased here in Louisville.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday night's drawing are: 4, 12, 18, 26 and Cash Ball 7.

Officials said they will provide information about what retailer provided the winning ticket once their Security Department has completed its usual procedures.

At this time, the identity of the winner is unknown.

The winner is encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location, officials said.

They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $225,000 prize at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.