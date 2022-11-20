'When she hurts, we all do': Son of Metro United Way CEO ID'd as victim in Old Louisville crash

Kenneth Rhodes II, 29, died from blunt force injuries in the crash that happened Nov. 10 on Second and West Hill Streets. He is the son of CEO & Pres. Adria Johnson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have identified a second victim of a Nov. 10 deadly crash in Old Louisville.

Kenneth Rhodes II, 29, died from blunt force injuries in the crash that happened on Second and West Hill Streets.

According to a post on the Metro United Way’s Facebook page, the crash also killed his brother 23-year-old Jalen Davis-Rhodes.

Kenneth “KJ” was the son of the organization’s president and CEO Adria Johnson.

“Adria is more than our leader. She’s our family, and when she hurts, we all do. In moments like these, we feel hopeless and powerless, but all of our love and support are devoted to ensuring care for Adria and her family,” they said.

Arrest records show 23-year-old Alvaro Manriqez was allegedly speeding on West Hill Street when he ran a red light and hit five other vehicles including the vehicle KJ and Jalen were in. Jalen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Manriqez did not have a valid driver’s license, telling paramedics and detectives he had ingested “some ice” which is another form of crystal meth.

Manriqez is facing felony assault, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment. It’s unclear if additional charges will be added.

The Metro United Way said they will share more in the coming days on how to help the family.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

